Re: “Sensible next steps on state gun laws”:

The new draconian state gun law was passed by too many people who have “no skin in the game,” so to speak. They are mostly city dwellers who do not own guns, and any new restrictions will certainly be voted on and passed by these same people.

Seattle has people who don’t own cars vote to raise car tabs and taxes, and add more bicycle paths; those who don’t have children support higher taxes on sugary soft drinks aimed at preventing child obesity; and those who vote for a carbon tax but wouldn’t have to pay it.

Too much of what is enacted into law is voted favorably on by nonparticipants, who are a majority in Seattle.

Ed Hickey, Oak Harbor