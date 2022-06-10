In July 1989, Time magazine ran a landmark cover story, “Death by Gun,” which covered one week of gun fatalities — 460 people — in the U.S. The story included a bio of all 460 victims.

The article was written 33 years ago. And the subsequent weekly death by gun onslaught has gotten far worse. Today, at least 124 people will die from gun violence. This includes 61-plus suicides and five to 10 children a day. We are entering a perfect storm where we will see unprecedented levels of gun violence. The perfect storm includes a historic surge of mental illness among the young and record numbers of depression among adults. The suicide by gun will only increase.

There is a way out of this madness. Reasoned proposals include a total ban on assault rifles and universal background checks. And we need to look at teaching all children and teens at the elementary, middle and high school levels conflict resolution and verbal de-escalation. “Anger is a letter short of danger” resonates when reviewing the countless and preventable gun tragedies we see daily.

The time to act is now.

Jim Sawyer, Edmonds