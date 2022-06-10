In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, I say “thoughts and prayers are not enough.” I say that as a local Christian Baptist pastor, and I say that as someone who believes in the power of prayer.

Prayers are not magic words that make everything suddenly OK. Prayers do not release us from our responsibility as humans to care for each other because “God’s got this.” Prayers do not render daily action for justice unnecessary. Prayer changes the people who are praying, and thus enables us to act — and act we must.

Yes, send thoughts and prayers … and then write letters and march and make calls and hold elected officials accountable. Pray and then talk to your loved ones and neighbors, advocate for background checks, call for the reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons and demand funding for expanded mental health care services. Pray and follow it up with action.

No more children — no more people — should be sacrificed due to the idolatrous worship of guns.

Rev. Anita Peebles, Seattle