If we want U.S. senators to vote according to their true moral values on gun control, then I propose each senator be accompanied by a youth they know: child, grandchild, friend, neighbor. And that this youth stand next to them while they cast their vote. Let our senators feel the urgency of the youth’s rights to safety and life, so that their vote truly honors what is best for our society.

Will they really vote along party lines knowing this youth looks up to them and will forever remember this day? Will they shame themselves in front of this youth and 49 other youth assembled? Perhaps this is how all voting should be conducted, with constituents in attendance.

Judy Kimmerer, Seattle