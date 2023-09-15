Re: “Does Reichert have the courage of his convictions to counter Trump?” [Sept. 10, Opinion]:

The editorial states that if former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert wants to present himself as an acceptable alternative to a Democratic opponent in the Washington gubernational race, he needs to separate himself from former President Donald Trump. Inasmuch as the editorial also states that Reichert sided with the Trump administration on 88.7% of votes tracked by the website FiveThirtyEight, he has a lot more to do to gain interest from sensible voters.

Does Reichert support gutting the Internal Revenue Service and defense department, lifting regulations on the extracting class, impeaching President Joe Biden and arming our teachers, etc., etc.? This is just a small bit of nonsense being proffered by the current GOP. What the Republican Party needs is another Dan Evans, and Dave Reichert is no Dan Evans.

Trump surely cannot be blamed for all that has befallen the Grand Old Party, but until those quiet conservatives find their voices, Washington will remain a single party state.

Henry Thompson, Seattle