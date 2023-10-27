Re: “Indigenous leader of Guatemalan protests says they are defending democracy after election” [Oct. 12, Nation & World]:

The United States needs to stand up for democracy in Guatemala the most populous Central American country directly to the south of Mexico.

In August, Bernardo Arévalo won Guatemala’s runoff presidential election in a landslide (58 %). The election was monitored; no accusations of fraud. None. And in early September the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Guatemala’s high court, officialized Arévalo’s win.

Yet the incumbent Guatemalan Attorney General, María Consuelo Porras, is doing everything possible to prevent his ascension to the presidency on Jan. 14, 2024.

The reason? Arévalo is for the life improvement of the Guatemalan Mayan majority. He’s anti-corruption; he doesn’t want to divert development funds to his personal wealth or that of his constituents. The banks and corporations don’t have their hands in his pockets, unlike his runoff opponent, Sandra Torres.

Protests to demand the Democratic acceptance of his election have been countrywide and ongoing for two weeks. Very few violent outbreaks, just thousands of average voters demanding justice.

Where is the U.S., my country, in this dispute? Is democracy still a “bottom line” or are “we” just pretending?

Linda Daniels, Seattle