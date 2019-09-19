The U.S. Navy in Oak Harbor is a very bad neighbor. Not only do its Growler flyovers violate my soundspace, they violate the environment.

They certainly do not make me feel safe and secure. Instead, they make me feel threatened and powerless. Worse, they contaminate the environment.

I recognize that, in our present legal system, nature has no rights. But that is changing. People are beginning to recognize that nature is us. We share the same fate.

It is my hope that future lawsuits will list the environment as a co-plaintiff, that is, all our fellow travelers sharing this soundspace with us.

With nature as an ally, we can’t lose.

William H. DuBay, Coupeville