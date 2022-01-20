Re: “Fred Meyer, QFC workers struggle in Washington to make ends meet, new report shows” [Jan. 19, Business]:

The majority of my shopping is done at these two stores. It is insane that Kroger’s CEO Rodney McMullen makes $22 million a year (what does one do with that much money?) while his workers often cannot afford to buy the food they are handling for us.

The least Kroger should do is give its employees enough regular hours so they can afford to live instead of giving them the crumbs that fall from McMullen’s table.

Jonelle Kemmerling, Shoreline