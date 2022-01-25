I read with interest the story about the Fred Meyer employee who can’t make ends meet because of her low wages [“Workers at Fred Meyer, QFC labor to pay bills, eat healthy” [Jan. 22, A1].

The problem lies with employers who would rather hire two part-timers (instead of one full-time) so that they don’t have to pay benefits.

All of my employers since 2010 have been of that mindset. They don’t seem to realize that there would be far less turnover if they would hire full-time employees and pay them a decent wage and benefits. Employees are far more loyal to employers who take care of them instead of trying to cheat them.

Pat Lane, Mount Vernon