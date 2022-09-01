Stop the Green Lake Outer Loop Project (GLOP). The Seattle Department of Transportation will pour millions of dollars into a plan for cyclists to ride in circles. GLOP’s next phase will not help bike commuters, improve traffic safety, or make walking to neighborhood schools safer.

SDOT plans to reroute traffic by closing West Green Lake Drive North, which serves 4,000 cars per day, to all traffic from Aurora Avenue. The traffic lane will be replaced by a bike path. The problem is, the expensive new path by the bathhouse doesn’t go anywhere. Bikers commuting between employers and transit centers to the east and residential areas to the west ride on Winona Avenue North, where no bike path is planned. Where will thousands of rerouted cars go in SDOT’s plan? Onto Winona. Children walking to school will also be forced to navigate thousands more cars on Winona.

GLOP ignores dangerous sections of Aurora where dozens of pedestrians have been killed. To complete the loop, SDOT and the Washington State Department of Transportation will permanently close a lane of Highway 99 by the lake for bikers to ride in circles (next to 50,000 cars daily).

Stop GLOP.

Susan Whiting, Seattle