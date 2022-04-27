Re: “Seattle continues bike restrictions along Green Lake inner trail” [March 31, Local News]:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is banning wheels from Green Lake Park’s lakeside path, extending COVID-19 restrictions indefinitely. Many people, at first glance, agree with the policy, incorrectly assuming it is only directed toward eliminating aggressive bikers. In fact, the “no wheels” policy is a blanket exclusion of a vast group of park users of all ages. The park has become off-limits to many historic users of the park including families, skaters, Rollerbladers, skateboarders (and their dogs), slow-speed recreational riders, kids learning to ride, tweens expanding their independence and numerous other groups. The lakeside path has now become a boring, homogeneous display of primarily bipedal adults.

A city department is unilaterally deciding who can and who cannot use a city park. Rather than observing who is using the park and increasing safety for all by repainting worn-away graphics, it is imposing diversity-killing rules. I urge all Seattleites to let the Parks department know that this is intolerable. I also urge the Parks superintendent or Mayor Bruce Harrell to immediately reinstitute the pre-COVID-19 path usage guidelines so Green Lake can, once again, be the welcoming city destination it has always been.

James H. MacConnell, Seattle