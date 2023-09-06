So many letters and articles blame the fossil-fuel industry for climate change and suggest it be taxed/regulated out of existence. They forget that our economy is 80% dependent on fossil fuels. Green energy won’t get us to net zero by 2050 without nuclear power, which so many calling for fossil-fuel elimination fight.

We need a constructive and civil dialogue that supports a science-based approach to addressing the climate issue. This would include nuclear power and all other economically viable sources.

Dan Sjolseth, Tacoma