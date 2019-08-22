Before I married a Canadian gal, I had to present my military pay stubs to show I could support her, she had to have a job to come to in the U.S. (a registered nurse), and she had to get a letter from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that showed she did not have a criminal record.

After we married, we spent three days in Vancouver, B.C. for interviews, paperwork and paying the fees. That was to get her a green card to immigrate into the U.S.

If we had not met those rules, she may have been denied a green card. President Donald Trump is just tightening up the policies that have been loosened over the years.

We played by the rules. Why can’t everyone else?

Larry Brickman, Bellevue