Our nation owes a major debt to immigrants, especially those leaving dangerous, repressive regimes supported (overtly or secretly) by the U.S. government.

From the hill tribes the CIA recruited and then abandoned in the Vietnam War to the victims of military regimes in Latin America trained and supported by U.S. military aid, we bear a responsibility to give those fleeing violence refuge and support to start a new life here.

The vast majority of these refugees fled with little except the clothes on their backs, and are willing to work hard for a better life for themselves and their families. Denying them green cards and public benefits such as food stamps is cruel and vindictive.

Nancy Anderson, Seattle