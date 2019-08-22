Rules governing immigration have been moving in favor of immigrants and disadvantaging citizens for too many years. Any reversal of that trend is most welcome.

I immigrated from Canada in 1974 using a visa valid for three years. During that period, I applied for a permanent visa (green card). In order for the visa to be granted, my employer had to prove that I was not taking a job from a U.S. citizen. The routine for providing that proof was to advertise the available job in two different publications in order to demonstrate that there were no qualified applicants.

If this process were followed, qualified green card applicants would by necessity be self-sufficient, and we wouldn’t have the current issue.

Ron Wambolt, Edmonds