Great to see that in the print Seattle Times Feb. 27 the second page of “Jayapal to introduce Medicare for All bill” was right below “Senators fume, drug execs parry at drug-cost hearing” [A3].

The “Senators” article states these execs “could not readily explain why the prices … were much higher in the United States than in other developed countries.” U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, in the other article, “ticked off earnings and salaries of insurance companies and their executives.” (Too bad no actual numbers were cited; they would probably have bolstered her case.)

So Jayapal answered the question the execs “couldn’t”: greed, and their ability to keep getting away with it. (Too bad also that no figures were cited regarding how much in contributions the pharmaceutical industry has given legislators to ensure that high prices continue.)

As securities analyst Ronny Gal said in the “Senators” piece, “This is a $460 billion industry. You think three hours of an orchestrated show before Congress will lead to different behavior?” That’s a “blue” pill no thinking person can swallow.

Michael Spence, Tukwila