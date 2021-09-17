Eric Lacitis’ article “Painting over Seattle’s graffiti is a game of whack-a-mole. The taggers have won” [Sept. 11, Local News] neglects to mention the work of our community-based group.

The Bureau of Urban Preservation (BUrP), has been keeping the mural in Cowan Park (under the 15th Avenue bridge) free of graffiti for the past 15 years. The mural, a colorful representation of animals and plants, decorates the adjacent playground, frequently used by families and nearby schools. Our members typically respond to graffiti within days of the vandalism. This is an effective, grassroots response to a persistent problem.

We welcome new members to our group.

Gregory Engel, Seattle, executive director, BUrP