Re: “Seattle police arrest prolific taggers who caused over $300K in damage, prosecutors say” [Dec. 14, Local News]:

It’s excellent news that two of the most prolific graffiti taggers in Seattle were arrested. The damage these people do to property being ignored for so long is infuriating.

It’s very heartening to hear that the city is finally recognizing that this isn’t a school kid prank. Taggers do millions of dollars in damage a year, and it has seemed like a very low priority for way too long. Keep it up Seattle.

Mary Jones, Seattle