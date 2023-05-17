By
The Seattle Times

Frequently in conversation and in the media, I hear references to “the government.” I suggest we refer to “our government.” Whether it is local, state or national, our government is something we are all a part of and all participate in to some extent in many ways, such as by following laws, local/state/federal employment, paying taxes, receiving Social Security, supporting candidates, voting, etc.

Maybe this little change would once in a while remind people that our government belongs to all of us and it is in our collective interest that it function as best as possible for everybody.

Garth Ferber, Seattle

