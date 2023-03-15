By
There are a couple of comments in Ms. Averill’s March 4th letter [“Freight trains: ‘Run rail for the public good’,” March 5, Northwest voices] that cause me concern. Government is not setup to run a business, especially one as complex as a railroad, so nationalization would cause more problems than the current safety issues it may or may not solve. It is more important that government be effective rather than efficient, and a government-owned railroad would be neither.

I think workers should be intimately involved with their business as far as their individual jobs and the opportunity for ownership, but running a business requires time and both leadership and management skills that too many workers lack.

A third path to operating a business exists — as a not-for-profit entity — and could lead to an interesting dialogue that is probably too seldom used.

Rowan Hinds, Issaquah

