Kudos to The Seattle Times editorial board for the accountability editorial — specific, clear and right on [“Faith in government depends on keeping promises,” April 17, Opinion].

We (the people) understand projects like bridges, highways, airports and housing are complex and challenging; mistakes will happen. But there’s a sense that instead of investigating, learning and holding people accountable, bureaucrats and politicians simply shrug, say “oh, well” and put another levy on the ballot or raise taxes — again.

I hope The Times writes a similar editorial every quarter — accountability is essential to future success.

Carolyn Kelly, Seattle