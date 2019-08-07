Re: “Super PAC backing Inslee raises $2.2M — $1M from a single donor”:

With that kind of money, why is the governor billing the state for the additional security required as he runs for president of the United States? I would imagine that the majority of voters would agree that it was his decision to run for president, not our decision. By what authority does he bill us for what will certainly be a failed attempt to get the Democratic nomination? And further, I think his PAC should reimburse his salary for every day that he is not in his office performing the duties for which he was elected and is being paid.

Yes, we should be concerned about climate change, but I think he could make his case from Olympia as easily as running around the country at our expense!

Eric Mahnerd, Sequim