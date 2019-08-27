Re: “Inslee hopes to buck history with third term”:

I am a fan of Gov. Jay Inslee, but I do have a request for him.

Should he win a third term, he should commit to staying in office. He has set himself up well to lead the Environmental Protection Agency or the Department of the Interior if a Democrat wins the White House.

He should decide now if his focus is on the state or beyond.

Greg Wagner, Bellevue