Re: “Inslee hopes to buck history with third term”:
I am a fan of Gov. Jay Inslee, but I do have a request for him.
Should he win a third term, he should commit to staying in office. He has set himself up well to lead the Environmental Protection Agency or the Department of the Interior if a Democrat wins the White House.
He should decide now if his focus is on the state or beyond.
Greg Wagner, Bellevue
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.