Re: “Gov. Inslee renews climate-debate demands”:

Although Gov. Jay Inslee didn’t set the night on fire with brilliant rhetoric, he didn’t embarrass himself or our state by having an “oops” moment of forgetting a key part of his own platform during the Democratic debates. He didn’t make insulting remarks, and he came up with one of the most telling lines of the two nights. When asked what the greatest security threat to our country is, Inslee aptly responded: President Donald Trump.

I was surprised that he was the only candidate to state the obvious. Trump has denied climate change and Russian interference in our democracy. He’s embraced nationalist dictators, depleted our treasury, ratcheted up the vitriol and divisions here at home, and weakened our alliances abroad. He’s attacked health care and our institutions, and removed us from nuclear treaties. His embrace of Putin is alarming.

Trump is indeed a threat to our county’s security, and Gov. Inslee did our state proud by calling out him out on it.

Bruce Johnson, Seattle