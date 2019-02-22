While President Donald Trump and his supporters attempt to conjure an imminent security threat on our southern border, a real crisis does exist, on the fence currently being uncomfortably straddled by congressional Republicans.
On one side lies a tangible threat to our democracy and a descent into tyranny; on the other, the defense of one of our core constitutional principles — the separation of power between the three branches of government.
Which will the GOP choose?
David Arntuffus, Shoreline
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Single-payer health care is the only moral prescription for America | Op-Ed
- Thank Trump for the thriving economy | Andy Puzder / Guest columnist
- To break cycle of poverty, struggling families need the state to boost temporary lifeline | Op-Ed
- Why can’t America dream big? | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- Legislature right to kill bad records bill | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.