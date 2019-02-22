While President Donald Trump and his supporters attempt to conjure an imminent security threat on our southern border, a real crisis does exist, on the fence currently being uncomfortably straddled by congressional Republicans.

On one side lies a tangible threat to our democracy and a descent into tyranny; on the other, the defense of one of our core constitutional principles — the separation of power between the three branches of government.

Which will the GOP choose?

David Arntuffus, Shoreline