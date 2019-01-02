Re: “What were The Seattle Times’ top stories of 2018? Here’s the list”:

The No. 4 “top story” devotes much space to the fact that Paul Allen gave money to a Republican political fund, just a passing mention to his death and no mention of his charitable largesse.

It would appear that this feature was less concerned with the interests of real, everyday readers than with “ginning up” the political stuff.

Robert Grossman, Camano Island