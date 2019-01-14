For the past several years, I have driven into Seattle in the early hours on the Alaskan Way Viaduct nearly every Monday to care for one or the other of my young grandsons. The rising sun reflecting off the Emerald City, sparkling across the water to the bright Olympics, and ferries and barges chugging across Puget Sound beyond the Great Wheel have been a deep breath of relief after the madness of Interstate 5 from my home in Centralia.

And now I have driven the viaduct for the last time. When it’s torn down, the penthouse dwellers will have their view unsullied by the eyesore of the roadway far below them, and the lowly commuter will travel the tunnel out of sight of the best view of the city and the Sound.

Goodbye, old friend. Thank you for a job well done.

Gretchen Staebler, Centralia