Hat’s off to Collin O’Mara’s excellent Op-Ed: clear, comprehensive, beautifully written. It was rich with historical references and an understanding of American public land values, including Teddy Roosevelt’s role in establishing them.

Alas, the current secretary of the interior’s departure is just another in an expanding list of exits through this administration’s revolving door.

So, farewell Ryan Zinke … and the horse you rode in on.

Steve Lorton, Seattle