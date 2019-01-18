As a former middle school teacher who struggled to find adequate housing, I read with pleasure the headline “Microsoft responds to housing crisis with $500 million pledge.” It intends this housing to be close to where residents actually work, a much needed emphasis.

The crisis in affordable housing must be addressed at all levels of both civil society and government. Housing is a local issue, but coordinating actions at the federal, state, regional, county, municipal and neighborhood levels is the only practical way to make progress. As we strive to guarantee safe, affordable and accessible housing for all of us, this coordination must be woven into the discussions and actions.

Carol Hopkins Sibley, Seattle