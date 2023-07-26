By
Re: “For one WA Democrat, the price of bucking her party is a flood of bad reviews” [July 22, Local News]:

I was disappointed to read of the attacks on U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez that were made through negative reviews of her business.

Firstly, I think it is wrong to mix political views with the person, family, home or business of the public official. Secondly, in this time of hyper-partisanship of the political parties, divergent views should be heard and tolerated if not necessarily endorsed.

A fellow House Democrat commented, “ … she’s fine. We love her.” It might be remembered by Democrats that Gluesenkamp Pérez, known as a centrist, defeated an extremist and election denier of the other party in the election that brought her to the house.

Gerald Talsky, Seattle

