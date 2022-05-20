Re: “We can stem global hunger crisis exacerbated by Ukraine war” [April 8, Opinion]:

I was happy to learn that HR 4693, the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 that Bread for the World President and CEO Eugene Cho referred to in his Op-Ed passed the House by a wide margin on April 27. It was supported by seven of our 10 Washington state representatives, including most of those from Western Washington. It has now moved to the Senate, where it is still in committee.

So far, neither of our state senators has moved to co-sponsor it. What a shame! As Cho points out, preventing malnutrition is “within our power.” We just need the political will to do it. As the war in Ukraine rages on, the disruption to the global food supply, especially in the developing world, is not going away any time soon. Add to this the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme drought on food supply.

It is not enough to send arms to Ukraine. We must also address the global consequences. Please contact our state senators and urge them to support the Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act.

Carol Gavareski, Bellingham