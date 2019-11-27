In this year of increasing violence and incivility, it is vital that we choose holiday gifts for our children that send positive messages.

There are many inexpensive books, puzzles, toys and games that encourage mental, physical and emotional growth while fostering healthier and more peaceful homes and communities.

But there is also a more precious gift, one that is affordable by all because it is free, and that is the gift of our time. Instead of purchasing a gift, why not present a certificate redeemable for time to read, hike, play or do a project together?

Let the children choose how you’ll spend time together. Let them know their world is important to you. Your gifts of time convey the true holiday spirit.

Lin McJunkin, Conway