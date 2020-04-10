“Nothing personal,” I wanted to shout cheerily to the person walking on the sidewalk, as I jogged out into the street to assure our 6 feet of social distance. We normally use that phrase as a courtesy, to be clear that no offense was meant when a misinterpretation could be possible. I can recall as a grade-schooler that a classmate diverted to the other side of the street once, to avoid me, when we were having a childhood spat. In that case, an offense was intended.

In our new pandemic era, moving away from someone in public space is in fact exceedingly personal. It is perhaps the most personal action and best intention we can currently display. When we give the 6 feet, we are giving the gift of withholding contagion. We are reducing the stress of worrying whether a closer contact was with an asymptomatic carrier. We are respecting the sanctity of that life.

Maintaining the pandemic spread-reducing social distance is the most personal thing we can do in public. Now is the time for us all to do unto others, as we would wish done unto us.

Linda Lovick, Seattle