One of the more fascinating tidbits to emerge from coverage of the Highway 99 closure was to learn that the Seattle Department of Transportation has a mobility director. As someone who regularly walks and drives the downtown core, I can attest that there is little real-life evidence of anyone’s mobility being directed.
As a walker, it is impossible to find a gait — fast or slow — allowing one to walk without stopping. And as a motorist, with lights changing every other block, most of one’s time is spent idling.
Having more lights synchronized so they change one after another in the same direction would make a huge difference.
Mimi Terwilliger, Brier
