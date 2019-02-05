One of the more fascinating tidbits to emerge from coverage of the Highway 99 closure was to learn that the Seattle Department of Transportation has a mobility director. As someone who regularly walks and drives the downtown core, I can attest that there is little real-life evidence of anyone’s mobility being directed.

As a walker, it is impossible to find a gait — fast or slow — allowing one to walk without stopping. And as a motorist, with lights changing every other block, most of one’s time is spent idling.

Having more lights synchronized so they change one after another in the same direction would make a huge difference.

Mimi Terwilliger, Brier