Re: “The GOP’s next big battle” [March 26, Opinion]:

Scott Walker makes an elegant argument for staging a Republican offense to further gerrymandering efforts following the census. Bristling with well-placed dog whistles and tired pivots, he omits the key argument for redistricting: One person-one vote.

Gerrymandering in Wisconsin has worked well to keep the entrenched GOP there in power. With a legislative Republican majority making law and drawing district lines in a Republican minority state, this was no model for the rest of the country to follow. Fortunately the voters in his state finally combined their franchise and booted him out of the governor’s office. No wonder he is fighting for a comeback.

Thor Thompson, Seattle