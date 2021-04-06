Re: “MLB All-Star Game yanked from Georgia over voting law” [April 2, Nation & World Politics]:
Take me out to the ballgame, indeed! Congratulations to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. What a sad irony it would be to celebrate Hank Aaron’s life and career in a state intent on suppressing the votes of people just like Aaron.
It is a fact of life that some people are only motivated by two things: money and power. Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, and the Republican-controlled legislature seem to be those types of folks. If a financial hit to the state is the result of their act of voter suppression, let me paraphrase President Lyndon Johnson: “Give me their pocketbooks and their hearts and minds will follow.”
Toni Cross, Seattle
