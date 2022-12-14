Re: “Competence prevails in Georgia” [Dec. 8, Opinion]:

Charles M. Blow repeats the national media’s omission of details about whose “competence” it is that prevailed in the runoff in Georgia.

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s book “A Way Out of No Way” tells the story of a man embedded in his family and community, boosted by federal programs, highly educated at the Union Theological Seminary in New York, and the senior pastor at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and steeped in its social gospel.

Sen. Warnock’s life is one of success. Let’s hear more about that story instead of Herschel Walker’s many problems.

Raelene Gold, Bothell