I’m sickened by these videos showing the cruel, callous, racist treatment of Ahmaud Arbery, Christian Cooper, George Floyd, and too many other black lives. My heart breaks for them, their families, my friends in the Black community, and the country I love. I wanted to believe we were better than this, but we are not. I also realize I’m part of the problem as a white male if I don’t speak up, no matter how strongly I reject this racist behavior.

I’d like to think I would’ve used my white privilege to intervene and try to safely save Mr. Floyd, but I don’t know if I could’ve found the courage — I hope so. So I’m doing what I can do, which is speak up. It’s not much but it’s a start. I’m committed to finding ways to be part of the solution; otherwise, I’m part of the problem. As a founding father said, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” Let’s all speak up, take action, and be part of the solution.

Zach Hiatt, Woodway