Thanks to columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. for his observations in “Don’t blame Gen. Milley” [Sept. 20, Opinion].

We depended on “the adults in the room” to keep us safe these past four years. No doubt additional heroic actions of this nature will come to light, exacerbated by vacancies in leadership of the previous administration, particularly the State Department. We owe a debt of gratitude to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

Carol Jaeger, Seattle