Re: “Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes” [June 22, Business]:

A federal gas-tax holiday is another bad idea. Former President Barack Obama was right when he called this a gimmick during the 2008 presidential campaign.

It will not solve anything and will only create a hole in highway funding. Additionally, there is no guarantee the savings will be shown at the pump.

Jim Van Camp, Camano Island