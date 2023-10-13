Re: “Will high gas prices derail WA’s climate policy?” [Oct. 8, Local News]:

The article on gas prices suggests that “there’s little that can be done” about oil company price gouging. Not so: There is one devastatingly effective strategy we can use to put downward pressure on gas prices and reduce the high costs of oil dependence: reducing demand.

This is our ace in the hole — the real power we have as consumers over the oil cartel. When we use less by giving ourselves more affordable transportation choices, we put downward pressure on prices. We take back our money and invest in our communities instead of draining our local economies to pay for windfall oil profits.

That’s exactly what the Climate Commitment Act does. By capping carbon, it puts us on a steady, science-based path to reduce emissions and oil dependence over time. And by charging polluters for the remaining emissions, we return some of our fuel bill to our communities in the form of more economical transportation options.

With or without a climate policy, oil companies will always charge as much as they can to maximize their profits. With better alternatives — like the clean transportation choices funded by the Climate Commitment Act’s pollution fees — we have the tools to fight back.

KC Golden, Seattle