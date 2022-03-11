Re: “Biden bans Russian oil, warns of ‘Putin price hike’ at pump” [March 8, Nation & World Politics]:

We are so worried about the price of gas for our cars and other uses, i.e., plastics, heating our homes, clothing, etc. (some of which, mind you, also are causing climate change), we are forgetting the people of Ukraine. They are being slaughtered, homes ruined, lives being totally upset, and their country being destroyed by the Big Bear east of them — just because its leader wants their country.

Button up, America. We can afford a few more cents or even dollars to pay for gas and oil products so that these people can be free. You say you cannot afford to pay more at the pumps, then join Kroger (QFC, Fred Meyers) and Safeway to earn mileage points for shopping there, or leave the car at home a few days a week. If oil heat fill-ups are putting you under, switch to electric — it’s cleaner.

As Rosie the Riveter said in World War II, “We can do it!” And today, in 2022, we also can do this. Ukraine yes, Russia no.

Bonnie Thompson, Seattle