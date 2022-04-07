The pain is real. When gas goes over $5 per gallon, people feel it every week. We cannot ignore this, especially for our lower-income neighbors.

But politicians should be careful how they respond. Some states have issued gas-tax holidays, and there have been calls for it at the national level. Even some legislators in Washington have called for the same.

This deprives governments of money to invest in infrastructure and sends the wrong signal to people. We need to become less dependent on oil. High gas prices reinforce this message. And there is no guarantee that consumers get savings when the market and gas producers set prices.

Rather than give a gas-tax holiday, governments should provide direct payments to their citizens. This recognizes the pain and gives people a choice. Some will keep buying the gas they need to commute to work. Others might shift back to public transit and put the payment to other uses.

If politicians want to do something, this is a more effective response to these extraordinary times.

Jared Silvia, Kirkland