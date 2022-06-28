So, we’re so panicked about five dollars a gallon gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We’re forced to form more than usual long lines at Costco pumps to capture that three to five cent a gallon cheaper fuel, to fill up tanks on those mega-sized vehicles we still drive in the city.

I just returned from Europe, where eight euros a gallon is the norm. I was a mere 600 kilometers from Ukraine. There was grumbling about the higher prices, up from five and six euros, but few if any lines. Since the 1973 Arab oil embargo, Europeans took the lesson of their vulnerability to heart and created a truly remarkable public-transportation system. Missed a bus or a tram? No problem. A mere eight- to ten-minute wait for the next. Most, if not all cities have integrated safe walking and bike paths into their municipal grids. Never saw one mega-sized SUV.

Europeans seemed to have learned something from their experiences in the 1970s and prepared for current and future shocks. Apparently, we didn’t.

James Stark, Seattle