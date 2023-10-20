Re: “WA’s climate tax is vexing motorists, but the price is worth it” [Oct. 13, Business]:

Jon Talton, from your pen to the eyes and heart of every driver, voter, and policymaker in the beautiful state of Washington.

Yes, our gas prices are high. But the cost of not breaking up with fossil fuels is higher. It is essential, especially as we all watch in grief as the Middle East implodes, to hasten our way to renewable energy sources and clean transit options.

Not long ago, we warned of the climate impacts to our children. Ahem: Climate change is here for us now. It is not too late to slow and eventually stop the warming of our beloved home, but rapid, decisive action is essential. Everyone knows that most long-term gain involves short-term pain. Please, drivers, know that our future depends on bold policy that includes paying more at the pump.

Gene Elizabeth Robertson, Mercer Island