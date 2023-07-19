Re: “WA gas prices top nation as lawmakers take aim at oil industry profits” [July 14, Local News]:

Some time back I received a Bachelor of Science majoring in business and a master in business administration, with emphasis mainly in finance.

Much of what I read today indicates that our nation is lacking accountants. The recent story on cap and trade is evidence of that lack. Judging from our state’s finances, it appears that lawmakers may not consider all of the details. For a legitimate business to not account for all of its costs and to not include those costs in their products’ selling price is unheard of. Legislators advocating this approach should be sent back to school, where they can learn something useful.

If our state doesn’t want our gasoline producers to include some of their costs, then perhaps those producers should stop selling their fuel in our state. Currently Milton-Freewater, just over the Oregon border, seems to be charging about 70 cents per gallon less for gas than Walla Walla.

Nat Webb, Walla Walla