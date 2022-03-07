By
The Seattle Times

Fuel costs are rapidly escalating, which is good for Green New Deal folks. Higher fuel costs mean faster conversion to electric vehicles, which don’t pollute with carbon dioxide.

The auto industry is ramping up electric-vehicle production to replace gasoline-fueled vehicles. Their motivation may be different since average age for cars is increasing due to technical improvements. And state legislators are faced with a decrease in revenue from gasoline sales taxes, which means higher gas taxes or taxes on electric cars. They could reduce spending (which no politician will do) or find new taxes on electric cars.

Get used to higher fuel costs.

Robert E Karns, Issaquah

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories