Fuel costs are rapidly escalating, which is good for Green New Deal folks. Higher fuel costs mean faster conversion to electric vehicles, which don’t pollute with carbon dioxide.

The auto industry is ramping up electric-vehicle production to replace gasoline-fueled vehicles. Their motivation may be different since average age for cars is increasing due to technical improvements. And state legislators are faced with a decrease in revenue from gasoline sales taxes, which means higher gas taxes or taxes on electric cars. They could reduce spending (which no politician will do) or find new taxes on electric cars.

Get used to higher fuel costs.

Robert E Karns, Issaquah