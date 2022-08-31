Re: “Leaf blowers: Gas vs. electric shouldn’t pit people vs. people” [Aug. 29, Local News]:

Reverting back to the use of rakes and brooms would require more time to perform the job, and consequently generate more work and income for the lawn service industry — a benefit. The vast majority of people who hire lawn services will continue to do so; i.e., inelastic demand.

Also, banning gas-powered leaf blowers will protect the workers from the permanent hearing loss they no doubt are presently incurring. The neighborhood, the industry and the workers will benefit from the elimination of ever present and obnoxious racket of leaf blowers.

Tim Wettack, Mercer Island