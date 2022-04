Re: “Gas heating in new commercial buildings restricted in WA” [April 25, Local News]:

Great news that the state’s Building Code Council took the step of banning gas for most space and water heating in commercial buildings.

Gas appliances, like tobacco, should come with health warnings like, “This stove may increase your risk of asthma.”

It’s time to electrify our buildings.

Annemarie Dooley, M.D., Seattle